Politics and Government

Trump to announce ‘Something very big’ on Sunday morning

The Associated Press
October 26, 2019 - 9:34 pm
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is teasing a major announcement, tweeting Saturday night that “Something very big has just happened!”

A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, would say only that the president would be making a “major statement” at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday.

The president’s tweet moved after 8 p.m. and left his Twitter followers — his page says more than 66 million — to speculate about what that announcement might entail.

