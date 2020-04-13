Trump to brief media about coronavirus

After Easter weekend, President Donald Trump and his coronavirus task force resume daily briefings as a cut in U.S. funding looms over the World Health Organization.

WASHINGTON — The White House tamped down speculation Monday morning that President Donald Trump was considering firing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the president’s coronavirus task force.

It was after Trump retweeted a post by a supporter Sunday with the hashtag #FireFauci that social media and cable news outlets asked out loud if Fauci’s days were numbered. Earlier in the day, Fauci had responded to a CNN question on whether Trump could have saved lives by shutting down businesses earlier.

“Obviously, you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives,” Fauci answered as he noted complications and pushback against shutting down parts of the country.

Monday afternoon, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley tweeted, “This media chatter is ridiculous — President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci.” He assailed the media for “maliciously” pushing a false narrative.

The mini-drama played out as the president’s coronavirus task force was scheduled to hold at 2 p.m. briefing on Monday.

