Trump to brief media on Friday
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has announced an unscheduled briefing for Friday, where he’s expected to announce a “strong recommendation” about guidance on reopening churches from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We want our churches and our places of faith and worship” to open. “We’re going to make that essential,” Trump said during Rolling to Remember Ceremony: Honoring Our Nation’s Veterans and POW/MIA” talk given from the Blue Room Balcony.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
