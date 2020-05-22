Trump to brief media on Friday

President Donald Trump has announced a briefing for Friday, where he’s expected to announce a “strong recommendation” about guidance on reopening churches.

President Donald Trump speaks as he tours Ford's Rawsonville Components Plant that has been converted to making personal protection and medical equipment, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has announced an unscheduled briefing for Friday, where he’s expected to announce a “strong recommendation” about guidance on reopening churches from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We want our churches and our places of faith and worship” to open. “We’re going to make that essential,” Trump said during Rolling to Remember Ceremony: Honoring Our Nation’s Veterans and POW/MIA” talk given from the Blue Room Balcony.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

