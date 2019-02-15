Trump to declare national emergency to free up funds for wall

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced that he would sign a spending package to avert another government shutdown in the Rose Garden Friday morning. At the same time he asserted that he would declare a national emergency to fund his signature wall at the Southwest border, as he did not believe the package sufficiently funded his plans for border security.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
