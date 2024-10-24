84°F
Politics and Government

Trump to deliver remarks in Las Vegas this evening

WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at Turning Point Action rally in Las Vegas (PBSNewsHour/YouTube)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at Mul ...
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at Mullett Arena, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2024 - 4:09 pm
 

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center this evening with less than two weeks until the Nov. 5 election.

Trump is set to be the keynote speaker for “The United for Change Rally” hosted by Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action starting at 4 p.m. The event is partly designed to recruit volunteers in harmony with local and statewide Republican groups, organizers said.

Surrogates scheduled to speak include former Democratic U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard — who has since endorsed Trump — and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, organizers said.

The event will mark just one of the former president’s visits to Southern Nevada leading up to the election. He will also speak in Henderson on Halloween at Lee’s Family Forum.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X. Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

