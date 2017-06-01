Trump to make decision on Paris climate agreement today

President Donald Trump on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump kept Washington guessing Thursday as to whether he would keep his campaign promise to withdraw from the Paris climate change accord or stay in the international pact to reduce greenhouse gases, if only to keep a seat at the table.

Wednesday night as speculation hit a frenzied pitch, Trump tweeted he would make his announcement the next day at 3 p.m. in the Rose Garden.

I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

Last week during the president’s nine-day trip abroad, Pope Francis, French President Emmanuel Macron and other members of the Group of Seven nations urged Trump to stay with the 195-nation accord. At home, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and daughter Ivanka Trump also urged the president, who had called global warming a “hoax,” to stick with the international pact. Electric car giant Elon Musk and Exxon also pressed the president to stay with the 2015 pact.

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt and chief strategist Steve Bannon, however, were urging Trump to walk away from the deal and keep his campaign promise to “cancel the Paris Agreement.” A group of 22 Republican senators sent Trump a letter urging him to withdraw as well.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., did not wait for Trump’s Rose Garden announcement to release a statement in which she slammed the president for “a stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet’s future.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com. Follow @debrajsaunders on Twitter.