Trump to personalize opioid epidemic in speech today

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is prepared “to tell his own story” as he declares opioid abuse a public health emergency at an East Room ceremony later Thursday, a senior White House official told reporters.

In March, Trump established a President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis.

In July the commission issued an urgent recommendation that Trump declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency, saying the crisis was causing some 142 overdose deaths daily — “equal to Sept. 11th every three weeks.” Overdoses have accelerated since then to the point that a new White House fact sheet estimates that 175 Americans die from drug overdoses every day.

Trump will “give a major address” on the problem. Rather than declare a national emergency, however, Trump is expected to sign a renewable 90-day order directing acting Secretary of Health and Human Services Eric Hargan to declare a nationwide public-health emergency, a more narrow measure, with a goal of reducing opioid deaths.

According to senior White House officials, the move would fund research to develop pain medication “without the addictive properties of opioids,” encourage the use of naloxone, a drug that can reverse overdoses, for “life-saving interventions,” and support drug courts that focus on “treatment instead of jail.”

Already the Trump administration has pushed education programs for pain-pill prescribers and rules for drug manufacturers. Millions of Americans suffer from chronic pain, said one senior adviser, but “pain management does not always mean pain medicine” — and certainly not a large prescription.

It was not clear from the White House official’s comments to reporters how the president will personalize the epidemic.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump often discussed his intent to make drug addiction a priority. First lady Melania Trump recently trekked to Huntington, West Virginia, to visit Lily’s Place, the nation’s first nonprofit recovery center for infants born to addicts and their families.

The president will welcome a variety of people to the East Room event, including parents who have lost their children, people in recovery, as well as first responders, said one adviser, who added, “We values these lives.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.