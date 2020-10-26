42°F
Politics and Government

Trump to rally Wednesday just outside Nevada due to restrictions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2020 - 4:35 am
 
Updated October 26, 2020 - 5:09 am

WASHINGTON— President Donald Trump will deliver a rally in at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport Wednesday morning — a venue located across the state border in Arizona because of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s social distancing orders that cap public gatherings at 250 people.

Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald told the Review-Journal that the campaign had been searching for an outdoor location near Las Vegas, but due to the fact that the governor’s very aggressive OSHA team,” the campaign chose to book the rally across the state line.

“He has such a large following in Southern Nevada and also in Nevada, this could be possibly one of the largest rallies he has ever held.”

After Trump’s last area indoor rally attended by thousands at Xtreme Manufacturing in September, the city of Henderson fined the business, owned by Trump ally Don Ahern, $3,000 for violating a state order limiting public gatherings to 50 people at the time.

Trump will hold three rallies in Pennsylvania Monday. On Tuesday he stumps in Michigan, Wisconsin and Omaha before landing in Las Vegas to spend the night. While the White House does not release details of where the President plans to overnight, Trump likes to use the eponymous Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas as his Western overnight headquarters when he campaigns in Nevada, Arizona and other western states.

After the Laughlin rally, Trump will head to Goodyear, Arizona for another rally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

