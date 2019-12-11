Trump to sign executive order targeting anti-Semitic acts on campus
President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Wednesday to extend federal civil rights protections to Jewish college students subjected to anti-Semitic acts on campus.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Wednesday to extend federal civil rights protections to Jewish college students subjected to anti-Semitic acts on campus.
Trump will sign the order during a 4 p.m. Hanukkah celebration in the East Room.
According to a senior administration official, the White House Domestic Policy Council began working on the order late last year “when we were alarmed, frankly, at a rise in anti-Semitic rhetoric, including, unfortunately, from leading political figures” and saw a spike in data on anti-Semitic incidents since 2013.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.