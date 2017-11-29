Trump tweets Lauer firing, suspect Muslim violence videos

In a busy morning on Twitter, president escalates his feud with the news media by gleefully commenting on the firing of the “Today” show host and retweets video of purported Muslim violence posted by leader of U.K. anti-Islamic group.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Washington for a Thanksgiving trip to Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (Evan Vucci/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump fueled his war with the news media Wednesday, taking to Twitter to revel in NBC’s firing of “Today” host Matt Lauer and suggesting that other network biggies be fired or investigated.

But wait, there’s more: Trump also retweeted video of purported Muslim violence posted by a leader of the U.K. anti-Islamic group Britain First.

VIDEO: Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death! pic.twitter.com/XxtlxNNSiP — Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) November 29, 2017 VIDEO: Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary! pic.twitter.com/qhkrfQrtjV — Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) November 29, 2017

Trump’s morning dawned with tweets about high consumer confidence numbers and the Britain First retweets. It is unclear if the Britain First descriptions of the videos are accurate.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who has been supportive of Trump, went on Twitter to scold the president. “Good morning, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump – what the hell are you doing retweeting a bunch of unverified videos by Britain First, a bunch of disgustingly racist far-right extremists? Please STOP this madness & undo your retweets.”

Asked about the videos, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to say if they had been verified.

“Whether it’s a real video, the threat is real,” she said. The president, she added, wanted to highlight “the need for national security, the need for military spending.”

Trump’s tweets took on a celebratory tone when it was announced shortly after 7 a.m. that NBC had fired Lauer.

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017 So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

“Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.’ But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!” Trump wrote.

Lack is the NBC News chairman who wrote the statement announcing Lauer’s departure.

Trump’s long-simmering feud with the media has escalated in the past week. On Monday Trump suggested on Twitter that a contest be held to see which network – “plus CNN and not including Fox” — should win “the FAKE NEWS TROPHY.”

Trump also criticized CNN International’s coverage. The cable news network’s foreign correspondents responded that they feared Trump’s rhetoric put them in danger.

Later in the day, CNN announced it would boycott the White House media Christmas party Friday.

“In light of the president’s continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guest,” a CNN spokesperson told Politico.

Sanders responded to the report on Twitter, “Christmas comes early! Finally, good news from @CNN.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.