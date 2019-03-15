Trump vetoes border wall resolution

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump issued his first-ever veto of a measure to block his declaration of national emergency at the Southwest border in the Oval Office Friday. Neither the Senate nor the Democratic House appears to have the votes needed to override it.
“Today I am vetoing this resolution. Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have a duty to veto it,” said Trump, flanked by “angel moms” – mothers whose children were slain by undocumented immigrants — Vice President Mike Pence and members of his cabinet.
It was inevitable. Within minutes of the Senate’s 59-41 vote Thursday for a resolution against Trump’s national emergency at the Southwest border, the president posted a one-word tweet, “VETO!”
