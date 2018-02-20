Trump wants ban on bump stocks like those used in Las Vegas shooting

President Donald Trump signed a directive Tuesday instructing the attorney general to change regulations to “ban all devices” like bump stocks used in the Las Vegas mass shooting to accelerate the rate of fire of legal weapons.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Public Safety Medal of Valor awards ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The president announced the action during a White House event where he addressed the school shooting in Florida last week that left 17 dead.

There is no evidence that a bump stock was used in the Florida shooting, but the devices were attached to semi-automatic rifles used in the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas where 58 people died and more than 500 were injured.

Trump’s directive comes as pressure mounts for a federal response to mass shootings. Trump also has embraced efforts to bolster federal and state reporting to the FBI system used to perform background checks on gun purchases.

White House officials say the president will be meeting with students, teachers and state and local officials to discuss ways of providing more school safety and address gun violence. Past efforts to address gun violence in Congress have failed.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives have launched a review of regulation on bump stocks. The ATF has previously ruled it had no authority to ban manufacture or use of the devices.

Legislation to improve background check reporting was filed following the church shooting in Texas in November.

