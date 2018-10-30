Trump wants to end automatic citizenship for kids born in US

President Donald Trump says he wants to order the end of the constitutional right to citizenship for babies of noncitizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the United States.

In this Oct. 27, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Ill. Eager to focus voters on immigration in the lead-up to the midterm elections, Trump on Oct. 29 escalated his threats against a migrant caravan trudging slowly toward the U.S. border as the Pentagon prepared to deploy thousands of U.S. troops to support the border patrol. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order to end automatic citizenship for babies born in the United States to noncitizens and immigrants in the country illegally, he told the online newsletter Axios in an interview released Tuesday morning.

“It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t,” Trump said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

