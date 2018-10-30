Trump wants to end automatic citizenship for kids born in US

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order to end automatic citizenship for babies born in the United States to noncitizens and immigrants in the country illegally, he told the online newsletter Axios in an interview released Tuesday morning.
“It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t,” Trump said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
