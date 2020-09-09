71°F
Politics and Government

Trump weekend rallies in Nevada canceled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2020 - 9:55 am
 
Updated September 9, 2020 - 10:17 am

President Donald Trump’s two rallies planned for this weekend have been canceled because of in-person meeting restrictions imposed by Gov. Steve Sisolak, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Events slated for Saturday at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Sunday at McCarran International Airport were canceled, the source said. The reason given was coronavirus restrictions imposed by Sisolak’s office.

Trump was also scheduled to hold a fundraiser during his Nevada visit, although details of that event were unknown.

Earlier Wednesday, Adam Laxalt, the co-chairman of Trump’s Nevada effort, tweeted the news of the cancellation.

“Outrageous! @realDonaldTrump rally venues in NV canceled. Welcome to Sisolak’s Nevada — home of partisan political retribution. This is unprecedented — to cancel an incumbent President’s campaign stop inside 60 days of a major contested election in a swing state. This isn’t over!,” Laxalt wrote on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Steve Sebelius at ssebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

