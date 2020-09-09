Trump weekend rallies in Nevada canceled
Two Nevada rallies scheduled by President Donald Trump for this weekend have been canceled because of coronavirus restrictions.
President Donald Trump’s two rallies planned for this weekend have been canceled because of in-person meeting restrictions imposed by Gov. Steve Sisolak, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
Events slated for Saturday at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Sunday at McCarran International Airport were canceled, the source said. The reason given was coronavirus restrictions imposed by Sisolak’s office.
Trump was also scheduled to hold a fundraiser during his Nevada visit, although details of that event were unknown.
Earlier Wednesday, Adam Laxalt, the co-chairman of Trump’s Nevada effort, tweeted the news of the cancellation.
“Outrageous! @realDonaldTrump rally venues in NV canceled. Welcome to Sisolak’s Nevada — home of partisan political retribution. This is unprecedented — to cancel an incumbent President’s campaign stop inside 60 days of a major contested election in a swing state. This isn’t over!,” Laxalt wrote on Twitter.
Outrageous! @realDonaldTrump rally venues in NV canceled. Welcome to Sisolak’s Nevada – home of partisan political retribution. This is unprecedented – to cancel an incumbent President’s campaign stop inside 60 days of a major contested election in a swing state. This isn’t over!
— Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) September 9, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Steve Sebelius at ssebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.