Trump weekend rallies in Nevada canceled

Two Nevada rallies scheduled by President Donald Trump for this weekend have been canceled because of coronavirus restrictions.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

President Donald Trump’s two rallies planned for this weekend have been canceled because of in-person meeting restrictions imposed by Gov. Steve Sisolak, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Events slated for Saturday at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Sunday at McCarran International Airport were canceled, the source said. The reason given was coronavirus restrictions imposed by Sisolak’s office.

Trump was also scheduled to hold a fundraiser during his Nevada visit, although details of that event were unknown.

Earlier Wednesday, Adam Laxalt, the co-chairman of Trump’s Nevada effort, tweeted the news of the cancellation.

“Outrageous! @realDonaldTrump rally venues in NV canceled. Welcome to Sisolak’s Nevada — home of partisan political retribution. This is unprecedented — to cancel an incumbent President’s campaign stop inside 60 days of a major contested election in a swing state. This isn’t over!,” Laxalt wrote on Twitter.

