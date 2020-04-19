Trump, White House present coronavirus update — LIVESTREAM

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing.

The Coronavirus task force share an update at the White House.

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — As Washington waited for the White House and Congress to announce a deal that could add $250 billion or more in additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, designed to keep small businesses afloat, President Donald Trump held court on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

In one tweet, Trump announced that his Coronavirus Task Force would hold a daily briefing at 2:45 p.m. PDT.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.