Trump, with plan to end shutdown, holds daily coronavirus briefing

President Donald Trump, one day after he released a phased-in plan to reopen the country shuttered due to coronavirus, planned to hold his daily coronavirus briefing.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

WASHINGTON — On the Monday after his Coronavirus Task Force issued guidelines for state and local officials to begin to reopen for business, President Donald Trump planned to hold his daily coronavirus task force briefing.

Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s point person on the outbreak, spoke with the nation’s governors who, according to press reports, pleaded for more diagnostic tests. Later Trump tweeted that he believed producing diagnostic tests would “be easy compared to the fast production of thousands of complex Ventilators!”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.