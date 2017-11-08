ad-fullscreen
Politics and Government

Trump’s company opens Trump merchandise store

By HARRISON KEELY LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
November 8, 2017 - 2:06 pm
 

President Donald Trump’s company is opening an online store to sell branded apparel, golf gear and gifts to capitalize on the Trump family name.

The online Trump Store features hats, bags, shirts and other items similar to ones at Trump’s golf resorts and hotels, but it also includes new products.

Many appear manufactured abroad. The website’s inventory includes items described as “Decorated in the USA,” including “Charlie the Beagle,” a stuffed dog with a blue ribbon with the Trump name on it.

The website says the dog was inspired by Eric and Lara Trump’s very own beagle, Charlie. It costs $35.

The Trump Organization did not respond to questions about where the products are made. President Trump has criticized U.S. companies for shipping manufacturing jobs abroad.

