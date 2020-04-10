Trump’s coronavirus task force sets early Good Friday briefing

The briefing, which will occur at 10 a.m. Pacific time, comes as some conservatives are urging the president to talk less at the daily updates.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump scheduled an early Good Friday briefing by the White House coronavirus task force.

The daily news briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Pacific time.

On Twitter, the president lashed out at conservatives who have urged him to cede the podium to Vice President Mike Pence and medical professionals on the task force and spend less time talking at the daily briefings. Trump dismissed them as “RINO’s” or Republicans in Name Only.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

