Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, lied to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, the U.S. special counsel’s office charged in a court filing made public on Friday.

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House in Washington, Feb. 1, 2017. (Carolyn Kaster/AP, File)

WASHINGTON — Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, lied to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, the U.S. special counsel’s office charged in a court filing made public on Friday.

The Office of the Special Counsel said a plea hearing for Flynn had been set for 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Friday.