Trump’s lawyers begin impeachment defense — WATCH LIVE

From left, David Schoen, Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen, lawyers for former President Donald Trump, arrive at the Capitol on the third day of the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump will argue Friday that the impeachment case presented by House managers and the trial in the Senate bears no resemblance to “due process.”

House Democratic managers rested their presentation Thursday after two days of evidence arguing that Trump incited an insurrection that resulted in a violent siege of the Capitol that left five dead and others injured on Jan. 6.

Afterwards, he showed no remorse, they said.

The former president’s lawyers will begin their defense Friday and huddled with Republican senators over a legal strategy that centers on the lack of due process in the trial against a president who no longer is in office.

Trump lawyer David Schoen said “nothing about this thing has any semblance of due process, whatsoever.”

Moved, but not convinced

GOP senators said they were moved by videotape of the insurrection, and audio of police who scrambled to protect lawmakers and try to block Trump loyalists from invading the Capitol.

But many said they were not convinced that an impeachment trial was the proper venue for Congress, with the intention of the constitutional impeachment clause designed to remove someone from office.

“I think it’s been spelled out. If there is an opportunity or they think there is a case, it should go to the courts, not to Congress,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

Six Republicans voted with Democrats to uphold the process as constitutional.

But it will take 17 GOP senators to vote with a united Democratic bloc to convict the former president of incitement of insurrection. Another resolution, which could pass by a simple majority, would be needed to prohibit him from running for office again.

Democrats and Republicans were moved by the House managers’ case that saw violent mobs overrun police and break into the Capitol where they hunted for Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers who were certifying state election results that gave President Joe Biden a victory.

Here’s what to watch for on Friday as the defense opens arguments in Trump’s historic second impeachment:

The arguments

Trump’s lawyers plan to argue their client’s innocence on multiple fronts. Their main arguments include that the trial is unconstitutional, that the insurrectionists who broke into the Capitol did so on their own accord and that Trump’s rhetoric to supporters was common political speech protected under the First Amendment.

Hoping that brevity will appeal to their restless Senate audience, the lawyers are expected to keep their arguments short. A Trump adviser said Thursday that they are expected to wrap up their defense in less than a day.

Like the House prosecutors, Trump’s lawyers have up to 16 hours over two days to plead their case. Once the defense’s presentation is finished, senators will have time to submit written questions to both sides.

Partisan anger

Taking a cue from their client, Trump’s lawyers have injected searing criticism of Democrats into their arguments, hoping to convince not only GOP senators but also viewers of the trial around the country that Trump’s second impeachment is fueled by “hatred” of the former president. They are expected to continue with that strategy on Friday, calling out Democrats they say similarly incited violence in cities around the country.

Schoen told reporters in the Capitol on Thursday that Democrats’ recounting of the riots on Wednesday — almost 90 minutes of brutal footage that saw the rioters injuring law enforcement and calling for the death of the vice president and the speaker of the House — was “offensive.”

He said he believed Democrats were effectively making the public relive the tragedy in a way that “tears at the American people” and impedes efforts at unity.

Castor’s cleanup

All eyes will be on Castor, who delivered a rambling argument on Tuesday that Republican senators criticized as perplexing, “disorganized” and “random.” Trump, too, was furious over the performance of his defense team as he watched the proceedings from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private conversation.

On Friday, Castor will get a second chance. After the Democrats’ video presentation on Wednesday, he said the images “would have an emotional impact on any jury, but there are two sides of the coin and we haven’t played ours.”

Some advice

At least one key senator had advice for the lawyers on Thursday.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican who has been harshly critical of Trump’s role in the riots, said she hopes Trump’s lawyers will be “as specific as the House managers were — who went through the evidence, provided legal arguments and gave a very thorough presentation.”

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, was in the chamber when the insurrection occurred. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., was told to shelter in place in her Senate office.

House members were also evacuated to a safe location in the complex.

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice. He is also the first president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.