Trumps pay respects to Secret Service agent who died in Scotland

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are making a surprise trip Wednesday to Joint Base Andrews to pay their respects to the family of a Secret Service agent who died in Scotland while supporting their overseas trip this week.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One as they arrive at London Stansted Airport in Stansted, England, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Matt Dunham/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are making a surprise trip Wednesday to Joint Base Andrews to pay their respects to the family of a Secret Service agent who died in Scotland while supporting their overseas trip this week.

Special Agent Nole E. Remagen suffered a stroke Monday during Trump’s trip to Belgium, England, Scotland and Finland. The 19-year veteran died in Scotland on Tuesday. He was surrounded by immediate family and Secret Service colleagues.

“Our hearts are filled with sadness over the loss of a beloved and devoted Special Agent, husband, and father,” Trump said in a statement. “Our prayers are with Special Agent Remagen’s loved ones, including his wife and two young children. We grieve with them and with his Secret Service colleagues, who have lost a friend and a brother.”

Trump said, “Melania and I are deeply grateful for his lifetime of devotion.”

The Trumps departed the White House on Marine One Monday afternoon to attend a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, just outside Washington, where Remagen’s body was due to arrive on Wednesday afternoon. He is survived by a wife and two young children.

Trump left Scotland on Sunday evening and flew to Helsinki for a Monday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He returned to the Washington late Monday.