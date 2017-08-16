ad-fullscreen
Politics and Government

Trump’s policy forum disbands after CEOs quit

Reuters
August 16, 2017 - 11:30 am
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum is disbanding because debate over member participation “has become a distraction” from its goals of aiding policy discussions, the business advisory group said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As such, the President and we are disbanding the Forum,” the group said.

“Intolerance, racism and violence have absolutely no place in this country and are an affront to core American values,” it said, after corporate CEOs quit two Trump business advisory councils in protest at his remarks blaming violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, not only on white nationalists but also on the protesters who opposed them.

 

