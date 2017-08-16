Trump’s policy forum disbands after CEOs quit

President Donald Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum is disbanding because debate over member participation “has become a distraction” from its goals of aiding policy discussions, the business advisory group said in a statement on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump holds a flowchart of highway projects as he speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

“As such, the President and we are disbanding the Forum,” the group said.

“Intolerance, racism and violence have absolutely no place in this country and are an affront to core American values,” it said, after corporate CEOs quit two Trump business advisory councils in protest at his remarks blaming violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, not only on white nationalists but also on the protesters who opposed them.