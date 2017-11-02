ad-fullscreen
Politics and Government

Trump’s Twitter goes down briefly, company blames employee

The Associated Press and Variety
November 2, 2017 - 4:28 pm
 
Updated November 2, 2017 - 5:45 pm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s Twitter account briefly disappeared Thursday evening, but is now back up and running, according to the social messaging company.

About 3:50 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the president’s personal account, @RealDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user “does not exist.” The account was restored by 4:03 p.m.

Twitter took responsibility for the outage. In a tweeted statement, the company said Trump’s account was “inadvertently deactivated due to human error” by one of its employees. The account was unreachable for 11 minutes.

“We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” the company statement continued.

A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The account boasts 41 million followers. The outage ignited a social media storm.








Trump had tweeted as recently as 3:35 p.m., sharing a video of him formally nominating Jerome Powell as Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

The President had recently drawn ire for his tweets about the Manhattan terror attack. He tweeted on Wednesday that Sayfullo Saipov, the man identified as the shooter, “should get the death penalty.” Experts told NBC News that his tweets could make it harder for prosecutors in the case against Saipov.

In the past, campaigns have been launched for Twitter to take action against Trump’s account for apparently violating its rules.

Twitter was forced to comment on the backlash in September, after Trump tweeted, “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”

“Among the considerations is ‘newsworthiness’ and whether a tweet is of public interest,” the policy team wrote in a statement at the time. “This has long been internal policy and we’ll soon update our public-facing rules to reflect this.”

The official @POTUS account, which mostly consists of retweets from @realDonaldTrump, was unaffected.

