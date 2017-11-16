TV/radio host says Minn. Sen. Al Franken groped, kissed her

TV and radio host Leeann Tweeden accused Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., on Thursday of groping her and kissing her without her consent in 2006.

A Los Angeles TV and radio host says that Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., groped and kissed her during a USO Tour in 2006. (Alex Brandon/AP)

LOS ANGELES — TV and radio host Leeann Tweeden accused Senator Al Franken on Thursday of groping her and kissing her without her consent in 2006.

Tweeden, who works on “McIntyre in the Morning” on KABC/790 AM, detailed the alleged encounter on the radio station’s website.

The former model said the two were practicing a skit while working on a USO Tour of the Middle East in 2006 when the comedian insisted on rehearsing a kiss from the sketch, despite Tweeden’s refusal.

“He continued to insist, and I was beginning to get uncomfortable,” Tweeden writes. “He repeated that actors really need to rehearse everything and that we must practice the kiss. I said ‘OK’ so he would stop badgering me. We did the line leading up to the kiss and then he came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth.”

She also posted a photo of what appears to be Franken grabbing her breasts while she was asleep on the plane ride home to Los Angeles.

“I couldn’t believe it. He groped me, without my consent, while I was asleep,” she says. “I felt violated all over again. Embarrassed. Belittled. Humiliated. How dare anyone grab my breasts like this and think it’s funny?”

Franken apologized for the incident in a statement obtained by Variety.

“I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann,” he said. “As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”