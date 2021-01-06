56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Twitter locks Trump’s account amid Capitol violence

By Barbara Ortutay The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 - 3:42 pm
 
Updated January 6, 2021 - 4:28 pm
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP ...
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, ...
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congres ...
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Twitter for the first time has locked Donald Trump’s account, demanding he remove tweets excusing violence, and threatening ‘permanent suspension.’

Facebook and Twitter removed a short video by Trump in which he urged supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday to “go home” while also repeating false accusations about the integrity of the presidential election.

YouTube also said it has removed the Trump video for spreading false claims about widespread election fraud. But a copy of the video was still easy to find as of Wednesday afternoon.

Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Wednesday that the video was removed because it “contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”

“This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video,” Rosen said on Twitter.

Twitter initially left the video up but blocked people from being able to retweet it or comment on it. Only later in the day did the platform delete it entirely.

The video was issued more than two hours after protesters began storming the Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump opened his video saying, “I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now.”

After repeating false claims about voter fraud affecting the election, Trump went on to say: “We can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence. The statement came as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump addresses supporters at rally outside White House
Trump addresses supporters at rally outside White House
2
Pelosi says Congress to resume once Capitol safe
Pelosi says Congress to resume once Capitol safe
3
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs
4
Nevada’s revised COVID dashboard has better county-level details
Nevada’s revised COVID dashboard has better county-level details
5
Nevada reports 60 deaths from COVID-19 — a record one-day toll
Nevada reports 60 deaths from COVID-19 — a record one-day toll
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jon Ossoff, left, and Raphael Warnock wave to the crowd during a campaign rally in Augusta, Ga. ...
Democrats sweep Georgia runoff races, gain control of Senate
By Steve Peoples, Bill Barrow and Russ Bynum The Associated Press

Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeated Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff races.

 
Sources: Judge Merrick Garland to be nominated for attorney general
By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.