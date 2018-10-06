Twitter reacts to confirmation of Kavanaugh by Senate

The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be a justice on the U.S Supreme Court Saturday by a 50-48 vote.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington in September 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Here’s how Nevada politicians reacted:

“His legal career combined with his educational credentials make him an exceptionally qualified nominee.”

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev.

–––

“I have no confidence that Judge Brett Kavanaugh will approach cases with the impartiality and restraint required of a Supreme Court justice.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

–––

“This is a critical lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court that will directly affect Nevadans for decades to come. Based on his record, I believe Judge Kavanaugh is a threat to the future of women’s reproductive freedom, the Affordable Care Act, consumer protections, campaign finance reform, and our civil rights.”

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.

–––

“The politicization of this process by many on the fringe left was despicable and disappointing. The American people expect and deserve better. I look forward to seeing Justice Kavanaugh on the bench. I will be praying for wisdom for him and all our Supreme Court justices as they weigh important issues in the years to come.”

Adam Laxalt, attorney general and Republican gubernatorial candidate

–––

“I’m more concerned with the process as it comes to that. I want everybody to have the right to be heard. I commend the doctor for stepping up, Dr. Ford, in reliving a very difficult experience. And I’ll leave it to the senators to make the call as it relates to that. But that’s not an issue that I’m dealing with in my campaign.”

Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chairman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate

–––

“I think he’s a bad choice. He didn’t show the temperament to be a judge, he showed that he’s very partisan, he’s changed his story and I just don’t buy his emotional output. If that had been a woman, we’d have said she’s too hysterical to be on the court.”

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

–––

“Honestly, I’m just really concerned about the divisiveness in our country and how what shouldn’t be an incredibly polarizing and political appointment has become one and that’s really what my focus is going to be in Washington.”

Susie Lee, Democrat, Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District

–––

“I think it’s the right decision. There’s been no corroborating evidence of the allegations against him. If you’re going to do that to him with no corroboration, you expose the same type of assertions against anybody else that’s running for either public office or being appointed to office.”

Danny Tarkanian, Republican, Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District

–––

“Like many people I’m very disappointed in the entire process. … The fact that Republicans in the Senate refuse to have a thorough review and the White House will not have the FBI complete interviews of all the witnesses that could have come forward, I just think raises a lot of doubt and puts a cloud over this entire nomination process.”

Steven Horsford, Democrat, Nevada’s 4th Congressional District

–––

Here is what people are saying on Twitter about the confirmation.

An absolute cacophony of screams from protesters as @VP Mike Pence repeatedly called for order before the #KavanaughVote — Celeste Katz (@CelesteKatzNYC) October 6, 2018

Judge Kavanaugh is among the very best our nation has to offer. He will make the Senate and the country proud. He will serve with distinction on our highest court. He unquestionably deserves confirmation. And the country deserves such a Supreme Court Justice. #ConfirmKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/c9gxVGcsrp — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 6, 2018

Justice Kavanugh. Confirmed! — Dean Heller (@DeanHeller) October 6, 2018

50 voted yes for Kavanaugh. They need to be voted out of Congress. — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) October 6, 2018

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

Moments ago, I voted to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Read my statement here https://t.co/BpOPtZt9zs — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) October 6, 2018

My statement on Judge #Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court: pic.twitter.com/1Vx9Q6EIxz — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) October 6, 2018

SCOTUS vote was about a specific nominee facing specific & ultimately uncorroborated allegations. Some now gloating about how its going to help win elections. Others stir rage & now tears from victims by portraying it as referendum on sexual violence. Just terrible for America. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 6, 2018

Congratulations to Judge Kavanaugh on his confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

-m — Michael Ramirez (@Ramireztoons) October 6, 2018

especially in light of the credible testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and the questions raised about Judge Kavanaugh’s truthfulness under oath. Instead, they got a rushed, partisan spectacle in pursuit of a speedy political win. The American people deserve better. (2/2) — Susie Lee (@SusieLeeNV) October 6, 2018

I’m profoundly disappointed the Senate confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh today. I believe based on his record & testimony his stance on a woman’s right to choose is extreme & disqualifies him from a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) October 6, 2018