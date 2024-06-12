Two Las Vegas council seats may be decided by early returns

Two of three races for seats on the Las Vegas City Council may have been resolved in Tuesday’s primary election, according to early results.

Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen was winning 63.17 percent of the vote for the Ward 1 seat in early returns in the primary election Tuesday, June 11, 2024, according to preliminary election returns.

Results released shortly after 8 p.m. showed Councilman Brian Knudsen winning 63.17 percent of the vote for the Ward 1 position on the council, while Councilwoman Olivia Diaz won 57.93 percent of the vote for the Ward 3 position.

The nonpartisan races are decided outright if a candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote after the primary ballots are counted.

In the Ward 5 race to fill the seat vacated by the departing Councilman Cedric Crear, Assemblywoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong was leading with 32.77 percent, followed by Assemblyman Cameron “CH” Miler with 18.33 percent in the eight-candidate race. If these results hold as more votes are reported, Summers-Armstrong and Miller will advance to the November general election.

If she doesn’t become mayor, Councilwoman Victoria Seaman is eligible to keep her Ward 2 seat until 2026.

The seven-member government body also comprises Councilwoman Nancy Brune and Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske, who both took office in late 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

