Two Las Vegas council seats may be decided by early returns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2024 - 8:34 pm
 

Two of three races for seats on the Las Vegas City Council may have been resolved in Tuesday’s primary election, according to early results.

Results released shortly after 8 p.m. showed Councilman Brian Knudsen winning 63.17 percent of the vote for the Ward 1 position on the council, while Councilwoman Olivia Diaz won 57.93 percent of the vote for the Ward 3 position.

The nonpartisan races are decided outright if a candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote after the primary ballots are counted.

In the Ward 5 race to fill the seat vacated by the departing Councilman Cedric Crear, Assemblywoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong was leading with 32.77 percent, followed by Assemblyman Cameron “CH” Miler with 18.33 percent in the eight-candidate race. If these results hold as more votes are reported, Summers-Armstrong and Miller will advance to the November general election.

If she doesn’t become mayor, Councilwoman Victoria Seaman is eligible to keep her Ward 2 seat until 2026.

The seven-member government body also comprises Councilwoman Nancy Brune and Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske, who both took office in late 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

