UFC President Dana White to speak at RNC ahead of Trump

UFC President Dana White is scheduled to speak tonight on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention ahead of former President Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump, center right, talks to Dana White while attending the UFC 302 mixed martial arts event Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MILWAUKEE — Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White will speak at the Republican National Convention tonight ahead of former President Donald Trump.

The Las Vegas resident is scheduled to speak around 6:53 p.m. PT, directly before Trump, who is expected to officially accept the GOP nomination for president.

Hulk Hogan, a professional entertainer and wrestler, will also give a speech ahead of the presidential nominee, around 5:54 p.m. PT.

Thursday’s speakers will wrap up a four-day convention in Milwaukee, where Republican figures gathered to discuss the party’s platforms and issues and to rally ahead of the November election. The party also nominated its vice presidential nominee, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, who spoke Wednesday night.

