69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Ukraine’s leader says Trump didn’t use US military aid as lever

By Yuras Karmanau and Angela Charlton The Associated Press
October 1, 2019 - 7:47 pm
 

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s president said Tuesday that no one explained to him why millions of dollars in U.S. military aid to his country was delayed, dismissing suggestions that President Donald Trump froze the funding to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is struggling to distance himself from U.S. politics — and to contain the damage to Ukraine and his own reputation from a July phone conversation with Trump that unleashed a congressional impeachment inquiry.

“It is impossible to put pressure on me,” he told reporters Tuesday. “Many people try to influence me,” he said, but “I am the president of independent Ukraine.”

Zelenskiy said that in discussions with Trump, he repeatedly stressed the importance of U.S. military aid to help Ukraine battle Russian-backed separatists.

In the July call, he thanked Trump for his “great support in the area of defense” and said Ukraine was ready to “cooperate for the next steps,” according to a rough transcript released by the White House. Zelenskiy suggested Tuesday that military aid was raised in other discussions, but didn’t say when they took place.

The Pentagon announced plans in June to send $250 million in aid to Ukraine, but its delivery was delayed. A defense official said last week that the Trump administration held up the money to analyze the extent to which Ukraine was addressing long-standing U.S. concerns about corruption.

The funding was then released in September.

“It wasn’t explained to me” why the money didn’t come through earlier, Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy also said he has never met or spoken with Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has been at the heart of Trump’s effort to investigate Biden. According to the transcript of their conversation, Trump told Zelenskiy he would have Giuliani call him about pursuing an inquiry into the role of Biden’s son, Hunter, on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Zelenskiy is facing a dilemma over how to handle Trump’s request in the July call for Ukraine to “look into” the Bidens.

If Ukraine opens an investigation into the case, that helps Trump and the Republicans. If it doesn’t, that helps the Democrats. And what Ukraine’s current leadership really wants is continued U.S. support, no matter who wins next year’s U.S. elections.

Ukraine “is the key ball in the political football between Democrats and Republicans,” said anti-corruption activist Daria Kaleniuk. “We are in the middle of a very hot fight to which we don’t belong.”

“Ukraine is now in a very dangerous situation. We are in a country at war,” she added.

For Zelenskiy and many Ukrainians, solving Ukraine’s conflict with Russian-backed separatists is more important than whatever happens in the U.S. election campaign. Zelenskiy scheduled Tuesday’s news conference to announce much-anticipated accords that pave the way for peace talks with Moscow, and bristled when some journalists asked him about Trump instead.

Former Ukrainian lawmaker Serhiy Leshchenko said the revelations about the Trump-Zelenskiy call present both “a challenge and an opportunity” for Ukraine.

Ukraine risks losing the support of either the Democrats or the Republicans, he told The Associated Press, “and especially now with Ukraine facing Russian aggression, we need bipartisan support.”

But it’s also “a chance to show that Ukraine is ready to fight corruption,” he said.

Leschenko said Ukraine should not remain “hostage to this situation,” and predicted that Zelenskiy “will keep himself as distant as possible” from the U.S. political debate.

A comedian with no political experience, Zelenskiy campaigned on promises to end the endemic, crippling corruption that has held back Ukraine’s economy since it gained independence from the Soviet Union.

He introduced a long-stalled anti-corruption court after his election in April, but no major cases have made it to court yet. Anti-corruption campaigners hope he uses his new mandate to finally take on vested interests.

A former Ukrainian security chief argued Tuesday that the best way to show that Ukraine is serious about fighting corruption is to open new investigations into Burisma.

“The whole world is talking about Ukraine and the whole world wants to know what happened” at Burisma, Valentyn Nalyvaichenko told the AP.

Nalyvaichenko, a parliament member who twice headed Ukraine’s National Security Service said he will initiate a parliamentary inquiry into Burisma.

He insisted he is not trying to do Trump’s bidding. “We have no way to know whether any crimes were committed if we don’t lead a comprehensive, transparent investigation inside Ukraine,” he said.

A previous probe was closed in 2016.

Dmytro Vlasov in Kyiv contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
THE LATEST
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on during an Armed Forces welcome ceremony for the new cha ...
Defiant Pompeo accuses Democrats of bullying in impeachment probe
By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Matthew V. Lee The Associated Press

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says in a letter to the House Foreign Affairs Committee that Democrats are trying to “intimidate” and “bully” State Department employees and that depositions scheduled by the panel are “not feasible.”

In a Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahe ...
No celebration planned as former President Carter turns 95
By Bill Barrow The Associated Press

Jimmy Carter is celebrating his 95th birthday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone as he continues his humanitarian work and occasionally wades back into politics and policy debates almost four decades after leaving office.

In a June 30, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean lead ...
N. Korea says stalled nuclear talks with US to resume this weekend
By Kim Tong-Hyung The Associated Press

North Korea and the United States have agreed to resume nuclear negotiations this weekend following a months-long stalemate over the withdrawal of sanctions in exchange for disarmament, a senior North Korean diplomat said Tuesday.