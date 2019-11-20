US ambassador to European Union testifies in impeachment inquiry — LIVESTREAM

U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who was a pivotal figure in the Trump administrations dealings with Ukraine, is set to testify Wednesday in the impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill.

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, center, arrives for a interview with the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 17, 2019. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP, File)

United States Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, left, and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland attend the High Level Forum on Small Modular Reactors at EU headquarters in Brussels, Oct. 21, 2019. (Virginia Mayo/AP)

WASHINGTON — A pivotal witness in the impeachment hearings is appearing before a House panel Wednesday to explain his role with the Trump administration linking military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into political rival Joe Biden.

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, was communicating between President Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who pressed the Ukrainians to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, a board member for a Ukrainian gas company.

Trump also wanted a Ukrainian investigation into a debunked conspiracy theory that the nation was involved in election meddling targeting him in 2016.

Witnesses have testified before the House Intelligence Committee that Sondland, former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and Energy Secretary Rick Perry were pressing the Ukrainians to deal with Giuliani, who was running an unofficial policy operation on behalf of the president.

As Giuliani sought the investigation, the Trump administration was withholding nearly $400 million in military aid that was approved by Congress but not delivered to Ukraine to fight Russian-backed separatists.

Sondland told lawmakers that he arranged aid for investigations that Trump sought.

Since then, Sondland has reversed his testimony and told members of the Intelligence Committee that there was no precondition for the military aid.

A State Department official David Holmes testified before the committee behind closed doors, and will publicly testify later this week, that he overheard a cellphone call between Trump and Sondland in Ukraine.

In that call Sondland told Trump that the Ukrainians were going to launch investigations.

Sondland’s testimony will be key to Democrats and Republicans as the House considers impeachment on allegations of abuse of office by Trump.

A friend of Trump appointed ambassador, Sondland can tell the House Intelligence Committee whether the president was aware of military aid and whether he wanted it held to leverage the Ukrainians to investigate the Bidens.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified Tuesday that Sondland delivered a similar message to the Ukrainians in July, the month of a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

During the July 25 call, Trump asked Zelenskiy for a favor, which raised red flags among National Security Council staff at the White House and prompted a whistleblower to report the incident.

