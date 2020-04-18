US, Canada extend border restrictions for another 30 days

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep the border closed to nonessential travel for another 30 days.

Liberal leader and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop at the Hamilton Fire Department's administration and training academy in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep the border closed to nonessential travel for another 30 days.

Trudeau says it will keep people on both sides of the border safe amid the pandemic. U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday the U.S.-Canada border will be among the first borders to open. Nearly 200,000 people normally cross the border daily.

The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world. The U.S. and Canada agreed last month to limit border crossings to essential travel amid the pandemic. The agreement was due to expire this week.