US Capitol on lockdown after car runs barrier; 2 cops injured

WASHINGTON — Police locked down the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon after a vehicle apparently ran a barrier and struck two Capitol police officers.

A tweet from the Capitol Police said three people were injured and all has been taken to area hospitals.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.

A U.S. Park Service helicopter made a landing on grounds near the Capitol, possibly for a medical evacuation.

U.S. Capitol Police say all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

Congress is not in session for the Easter break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.