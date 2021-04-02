74°F
Politics and Government

US Capitol on lockdown after car runs barrier; 2 cops injured

By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 - 10:47 am
 
Updated April 2, 2021 - 10:53 am
In this March 20, 2021, file photo the U.S. Capitol dome stands past partially-removed razor wi ...
In this March 20, 2021, file photo the U.S. Capitol dome stands past partially-removed razor wire hanging from a security fence on Capitol Hill in Washington. Authorities suggested for weeks in court hearings and papers that members of the Oath Keepers militia group planned their attack on the Capitol in advance in an effort to block the peaceful transition of power. But prosecutors have since said it’s not clear whether the group was targeting the Capitol before Jan. 6, giving defense attorneys an opening to try to sow doubt in the government’s case. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON — Police locked down the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon after a vehicle apparently ran a barrier and struck two Capitol police officers.

A tweet from the Capitol Police said three people were injured and all has been taken to area hospitals.

A U.S. Park Service helicopter made a landing on grounds near the Capitol, possibly for a medical evacuation.

U.S. Capitol Police say all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

Congress is not in session for the Easter break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

