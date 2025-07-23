98°F
Politics and Government

US House committee to hold Las Vegas hearing

President Donald Trump holds his signed signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts at the W ...
President Donald Trump holds his signed signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts at the White House, July 4, 2025, in Washington, surrounded by members of Congress. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2025 - 4:20 pm
 

The House Committee on Ways and Means will meet in Las Vegas on Friday to hold a hearing highlighting the benefits of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” for families and workers.

The hearing takes place 10 a.m. Friday at YESCO, a sign company, according to an announcement from Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo.

Members of the public can view the hearing live at waysandmeans.house.gov. The meeting is also open to the public, though space may be limited.

Oral testimony will only be from invited witnesses, according to the meeting advisory, though anybody can submit a written statement for consideration and for inclusion in the printed record of the hearing.

Written comments can be submitted at WMSubmission@mail.house.gov.

On Saturday, the Ways and Means Committee is holding a similar hearing in Simi Valley, California, to talk about the impact of the bill on small businesses and farmers.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

