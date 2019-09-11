86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

US steps up anti-Iran campaign ahead of UN General Assembly

By Matthew Lee The Associated Press
September 10, 2019 - 6:01 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is stepping up its campaign to get other nations to boost pressure on Iran as world leaders prepare to meet at the United Nations this month. Even as President Donald Trump dismissed his hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, the administration pressed ahead with accusations of Iranian untrustworthiness and deceit.

The administration says the world should take action on Iran’s non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal amid new questions about Iranian activities raised by the U.N. atomic watchdog. The U.S. has been ratcheting up its own sanctions on Iran since Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal last year.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that Iran is trying to deceive the world by refusing to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency. The effort comes two weeks before the annual U.N. General Assembly session at which Iran is expected to be a major agenda item amid efforts by France to convince Trump to meet Iranian leaders.

“The Iranian regime’s lack of full cooperation with (the IAEA) raises questions about possible undeclared nuclear material or activities,” Pompeo said in a tweet. “This fits into Iran’s 40-year pattern of lies. The world won’t fall for it. We will deny the regime all paths to a nuclear weapon.”

Shortly before Trump on Tuesday announced his departure by tweet, Bolton denounced Iran.

“Now that we’re two weeks from UNGA, you can be sure Iran is working overtime on deception,” he said.

The comments were prompted by a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors on Monday at which the agency’s Acting Director General Cornel Feruta said he had told Iranian officials of the importance of “full and timely” cooperation with it on a visit to Tehran. That visit came after IAEA inspectors reportedly found traces of nuclear material at a warehouse identified by Israeli intelligence as an undeclared nuclear facility.

“I also stressed the need for Iran to respond promptly to agency questions related to the completeness of Iran’s safeguards declarations,” Feruta said.

A recent IAEA report suggested Tehran wasn’t as forthcoming with answering questions as the agency hoped. The U.S. and Israel say Iran’s responses raise new questions about its nuclear intentions. Iran denies wanting to develop atomic weapons, but its previous atomic work sparked global concerns, prompting the Obama administration to enter negotiations that led to the 2015 deal.

Trump campaigned on pulling out from the accord, which he called the worst in history because many of the restrictions that Iran agreed to in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief were set to eventually expire.

Amid the new questions over the warehouse, Iran has announced that it is preparing to use more advanced centrifuges than allowed in another breach of the slowly unraveling deal. The IAEA confirmed the installation of new centrifuges and said they had been prepared for testing. Iran has already pushed past limits set in the 2015 deal on nuclear enrichment purity and stockpiles of enriched uranium.

Iran says it’s taking the actions because the other participants in the deal have not stepped up to make up for the U.S. withdrawal and reinstatement of sanctions. Iranian officials have repeatedly argued that the U.S. violated the agreement first by pulling out.

As tensions have increased over the sanctions and Iran’s response, French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to salvage the deal by creating a $15 billion line of credit for Iran to entice it to remain in the nuclear deal and arranging a meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, possibly at the upcoming UNGA, which begins Sept. 23.

Iran hawks in Washington, including Bolton, and elsewhere have expressed alarm at Trump’s apparent willingness to agree to such a meeting.

“It could happen,” Trump told reporters on Monday. “No problem with meeting. Iran should straighten out, because frankly they are in very bad position right now and they should straighten it out because they could straighten it out very easy.”

Associated Press writer Deb Reichmann contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
THE LATEST
Rev. Jackie Jackson, left, an anti-violence advocate from Cincinnati, and gun violence survivor ...
McConnell, Democrats trade barbs on gun control
By / RJ

Senate Republicans huddled with the White House to discuss specifics of gun control legislation, even as Democrats increased calls for reforms such as universal background checks on gun sales.

President Donald Trump, left, listens as Kenneth Graham, director of NOAA's National Hurricane ...
NOAA chief thanks Alabama employees for Dorian forecast
By Jay Reeves The Associated Press

Neil Jacobs said there was no pressure from the Trump administration or NOAA to change the way branch offices communicate forecasts to the public.

In a Sept. 9, 2019, photo, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks to reporters outside the Wes ...
Federal officials spar with senators over plan for mortgage giants
By Marcy Gordon The Associated Press

Trump administration officials on Tuesday defended their plan to Congress for ending government control of mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, clashing with Democratic senators on whether the change would raise home borrowing costs and neglect lower-income homeowners.

President Donald Trump, left, gives his support to Dan Bishop, right, a Republican running for ...
NC special election tests Trump, GOP prospects
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Republicans are hoping an eleventh-hour pep talk from President Donald Trump will propel them to a special election victory Tuesday in a GOP-friendly House district in North Carolina, a race that could illuminate their chances of retaking the House majority and Trump’s own reelection prospects in 2020.

In a Sept. 9, 2019, photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a ceremony to introduce ...
Trump’s halt to US-Taliban talks pushes Afghans toward fragile vote
By Cara Anna The Associated Press

The Taliban have told Afghans to boycott the vote and warned that rallies and polling stations would be targets. The insurgent group is more distrustful than ever and has vowed to keep fighting.

In a July 30, 2019, photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., takes questions from r ...
Schumer will try again to block Trump’s border wall maneuver
By Andrew Taylor The Associated Press

The Senate’s top Democrat intends to force a vote to block President Donald Trump from using special emergency powers to transfer money from military base construction projects to pay for new fences along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a Dec. 18, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Micha ...
Judge sets sentencing date for Flynn; lawyer assails feds
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

A federal judge has set a Dec. 18 sentencing date for Michael Flynn as a lawyer for President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser accused federal prosecutors of “egregious government misconduct.”