US surgeon general tells public to stop buying face masks

In Twitter post, the nation’s top doctor says the masks don’t protect from coronavirus and other airborne pathogens and a shortage could endanger health care workers.

People wearing face masks walk on a sidewalk in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2020. A member of a council that advises Iran's supreme leader died Monday after falling sick from the new coronavirus, becoming the first top official to succumb to the illness striking both citizens and leaders of the Islamic Republic. (AP Photo Vahid Salemi)

The U.S. surgeon general is urging Americans to stop buying face masks in an effort to avoid exposure to the new coronavirus.

In a tweet on Saturday, the surgeon general’s office implored, “Seriously people – STOP BUYING MASKS!”

It went on to explain that the masks aren’t effective in protecting the general public from COVID-19, but a shortage could prove dangerous for health care providers and patients who are already sick.

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

Worldwide, more than 89,000 people have been infected and more than 3,000 have died. The vast majority of patients are located in China. In the U.S., coronavirus cases have been identified in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

Six U.S. deaths from coronavirus have been reported in Washington state, where a patient died Sunday at the same hospital where the first U.S. death was reported Friday. Both patients had underlying health concerns. Details on the four deaths announced Monday have not been released.

As of Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the general American public are at low immediate risk for contracting COVID-19, even in communities where cases of the virus have been reported.

The CDC outlines appropriate protective gear for health care workers that include respirators, which are different from common gauze surgical masks.

However, the CDC does not recommend wearing surgical masks or respirators in public, because the former are ineffective and the latter are largely unnecessary.

Masks not considered protection

Surgical masks are designed to protect the wearer from splashes of chemicals or bodily fluids and to block the wearer’s coughs or sneezes, the CDC states, but do not adequately filter out airborne particles and are not considered respiratory protection.

In short, surgical masks will protect others from you if you’re already sick, but not the other way around.

Respirators, on the other hand, are specifically designed for filtration and form a seal over the wearer’s nose and mouth. But the CDC says respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 tend to spread through “close contact” — a distance of about six feet or less.

While respirators are necessary for health care workers, the general public is better off using common sense preventative measures, according to the CDC.

That means proper handwashing, especially after coughing, sneezing, blowing your nose or going to the bathroom and before eating or preparing food. If you cough or sneeze into a tissue, throw it away immediately.

The CDC says people should keep an eye out for COVID-19 syptoms, which resemble those of the flu, and stay home if they’re feeling sick.

Health authorities continue to recommend getting a flu shot to avoid contracting the flu on top of a COVID-19 infection, and to help preserve resources that could be dedicated to fighting the coronavirus rather than the seasonal flu.

For more information and the latest news on the virus, visit the Review-Journal’s dedicated webpage at reviewjournal.com/tag/ coronavirus.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.