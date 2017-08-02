ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Politics and Government

US to ban travel to North Korea effective Sept. 1

Reuters
August 2, 2017 - 2:49 pm
 

WASHINGTON — A ban on travel by U.S. passport holders to North Korea will take effect on Sept. 1 and Americans in the country should leave before that date, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

U.S. citizens wishing to travel to North Korea would have to obtain a special validation for their passports, which would only be granted in limited circumstances, the department said in a statement. A ban on travel by U.S. passport holders to North Korea will take effect on Sept. 1 and Americans in the country should leave before that date, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Politics and Government Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like