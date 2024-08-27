USPS to keep Northern Nevada mail sorting in Reno

The United States Postal Service announced Tuesday that it’s no longer moving its mail processing operations from Reno to Sacramento.

Pedestrians and traffic on Virginia Street in downtown Reno. The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday that it was reversing its decision to move Northern Nevada's mail sorting from Reno to Sacramento, California, easing concerns that the move would have delayed election ballot processing. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

A sign outside of the U.S. Postal Service center at 1001 E. Sunset Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday that it was reversing its decision to move Northern Nevada's mail sorting from Reno to Sacramento, California. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday that it’s scrapping plans to move its Northern Nevada mail processing operations from Reno to Sacramento, California, easing concerns that such a move could delay mail — including mailed election ballots.

Instead, the agency is investing $13.4 million to modernize the postal office, which operations would’ve shrunk under the original proposal.

The announcement follows months of bipartisan lobbying from Nevada lawmakers, who on Tuesday expressed relief.

Gov. Joe Lombardo called it a “huge bipartisan victory” for the state.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, led the effort in congress to reverse the unpopular decision.

“The announcement that this widely opposed transfer of local mail processing operations will no longer happen is a huge win for our seniors, veterans, and every person in Northern Nevada who depends on timely mail delivery,” said Rosen in a release. “I will always stand up to Washington on behalf of Nevada and make sure our voices are heard.”

Rep. Mark Amodei added in a social media post: “I will continue to keep a close eye on the Reno Processing and Distribution Center to ensure the continuity of its operations and have requested a briefing with the Postal Service to ensure a strong oversight presence remains.”

The controversial plan to reroute mail through California alarmed lawmakers who expressed concern that the move would’ve delayed important mail to residents, including prescriptions and voting materials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.