Vance stops in Henderson for campaign

Republican Sen. JD Vance. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
JD Vance outlines state of presidential race in Las Vegas campaign stop
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2024 - 5:34 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2024 - 7:28 am

As Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance of Ohio makes a campaign stop in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, area residents can expect an increased police presence.

Vance, who is former President Donald Trump’s running mate, is scheduled to deliver remarks at noon Tuesday at Liberty High School in Henderson. The event marks Vance’s first trip to Nevada as a vice presidential candidate.

The Henderson Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon that they are assisting with security for the Vance event.

“Citizens may expect an increase in officer presence in the area,” a Henderson Police spokesperson said in an email.

The email did not detail if there would be traffic impacts surrounding the area of Liberty, which is at Bermuda Road and Liberty Heights Avenue, just north of St. Rose Parkway.

Vance’s Southern Nevada visit Tuesday is not expected to affect air travel into or out of Harry Reid International Airport.

“There are no ramp freezes, or other anticipated air traffic impacts associated with this visit,” an airport spokesperson said in an email.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to comment regarding their potential role in Vance’s visit.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

