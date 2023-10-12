68°F
Politics and Government

Vice President Harris set for North Las Vegas school visit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2023 - 8:59 am
 
Vice President Kamala Harris answers a student's question during a panel discussion at the Coll ...
Vice President Kamala Harris answers a student's question during a panel discussion at the College of Charleston on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Charleston, S.C. Harris visited the state, home of Democrats' first presidential primary of 2024, as part of her tour to college campuses across the country. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a panel discussion at the College of Charleston on W ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a panel discussion at the College of Charleston on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Charleston, S.C. Harris visited the state, home of Democrats' first presidential primary of 2024, as part of her tour to college campuses across the country. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a panel discussion at the College of Charleston on W ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a panel discussion at the College of Charleston on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Charleston, S.C. Harris visited the state, home of Democrats' first presidential primary of 2024, as part of her tour to college campuses across the country. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the College of Southern Nevada on Thursday as part of a monthlong college tour through the country, according to the White House.

Her stop in Southern Nevada is part of a “Fight for Our Freedoms” College Tour and includes a moderated conversation at the North Las Vegas campus.

Harris is visiting community colleges, historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, apprenticeship programs and state schools, according to the White House.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

