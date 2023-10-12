Vice President Harris set for North Las Vegas school visit
The vice president’s stop in Southern Nevada is part of a “Fight for Our Freedoms” College Tour and includes a moderated conversation at the North Las Vegas campus of the college.
Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the College of Southern Nevada on Thursday as part of a monthlong college tour through the country, according to the White House.
Her stop in Southern Nevada is part of a “Fight for Our Freedoms” College Tour and includes a moderated conversation at the North Las Vegas campus.
Harris is visiting community colleges, historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, apprenticeship programs and state schools, according to the White House.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.