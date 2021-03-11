Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas on Monday

Details have emerged about Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Las Vegas on Monday to tout the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved by Congress.

As a candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris makes a campaign stop at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will visit Las Vegas on Monday to tout the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved by Congress on Wednesday.

Harris is scheduled to visit the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at UNLV, according to a news release from her office late Sunday. Then she will visit the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas.

Emhoff is meanwhile slated to visit a local food relief organization, where he will tour the facility and participate in a listening session with community partners, according to his office.

The two will then travel to Los Angeles, where they will stay overnight before a scheduled visit to Denver on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden will also travel to talk up the benefits of the plan, which will deliver more than $4.5 billion to Nevada for state and local governments, schools and transportation. Biden will visit Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, according to the White House.

Harris gave Biden credit for the passage of the bill Wednesday. After swearing in Marcia Fudge as the new secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Harris returned to the stage to answer a reporter’s shouted question.

“I have to tell you, Joe Biden made this happen,” Harris said, according to a White House pool press report. “And it is a very important day for the children of America, the families of America and small businesses. It is a very important day in terms of what we’re now going to be able to do to make sure that everyone has access to the help they need.”

“People are just trying to survive,” she added.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.