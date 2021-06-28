106°F
Politics and Government

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas on Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2021 - 2:06 pm
 
Culinary Academy of Las Vegas CEO Mark Scott shows Vice President Kamala Harris a food bank assembly line at the academy in North Las Vegas Monday, March 15, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives with U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., to tout the recently approved $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan during a food bank assembly line at Culinary Academy of Las Vegas Monday, March 15, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Las Vegas on Saturday as part of the Biden administration’s nationwide “America’s Back Together” tour, the White House announced in a news release Monday.

Harris last visited Las Vegas on March 15, seeing health care providers at UNLV and workers packing food boxes for those in need at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

