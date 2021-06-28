Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas on Saturday
It is part of the Biden administration’s nationwide “America’s Back Together” tour.
Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Las Vegas on Saturday as part of the Biden administration’s nationwide “America’s Back Together” tour, the White House announced in a news release Monday.
Harris last visited Las Vegas on March 15, seeing health care providers at UNLV and workers packing food boxes for those in need at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas.
