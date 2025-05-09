90°F
Politics and Government

Vice President Vance scheduled to speak at bitcoin convention in Las Vegas

Vice President JD Vance speaking at the Munich Leaders Meeting, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Wash ...
Vice President JD Vance speaking at the Munich Leaders Meeting, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2025 - 12:46 pm
 

Vice President JD Vance is the headline speaker at Bitcoin 2025, scheduled for May 27-29 at The Venetian.

The Bitcoin Conference has become the world’s largest gathering of bitcoiners, its Facebook page says. “From huge announcements and international media coverage to countless meaningful talks, we are excited to continue our drive for global hyperbitcoinization,” the description says.

Other speakers include White House AI and Crypto czar David Sacks, U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., Eric and Donald Trump Jr., the president’s sons, and Ross Ulbricht, listed as a freedom fighter.

