77°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Politics and Government

Vice president’s plane forced to return due to ‘technical issue’

By Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press
June 6, 2021 - 12:25 pm
 
Vice President Kamala Harris deplanes Air Force Two after a technical issue forced the aircraft ...
Vice President Kamala Harris deplanes Air Force Two after a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 6, 2021, as she was en route to Guatemala City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
A soldier stands guard after Vice President Kamala Harris deplaned Air Force Two when a technic ...
A soldier stands guard after Vice President Kamala Harris deplaned Air Force Two when a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 6, 2021, as she was en route to Guatemala City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — A technical issue that involved “no major safety concerns” forced Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico. The plane landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

“I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good,” she said.

The vice president was expected to depart in another plane in about an hour, spokesperson Symone Sanders told reporters traveling with Harris.

“It is a technical issue. There are no major safety concerns,” Sanders said.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Mayor disputes claim of ‘civil war’ in Mesquite
Mayor disputes claim of ‘civil war’ in Mesquite
2
Sisolak signs 4 LGBTQ equity bills at Henderson Pride Festival
Sisolak signs 4 LGBTQ equity bills at Henderson Pride Festival
3
Nevada ditches caucuses for primary, but details still cloudy
Nevada ditches caucuses for primary, but details still cloudy
4
In Nevada town, a racist past cries out — every day
In Nevada town, a racist past cries out — every day
5
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, file photo, police crime photos of assault rifles and handguns ...
California’s 32-year ban on assault weapons overturned
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled on Friday that the state’s definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states and by the U.S. Supreme Court.

 
Trump: Support GOP candidates who ‘stand for our values’
By Steve Peoples The Associated Press

“The survival of America depends on our ability to elect Republicans at every level starting with the midterms next year,” Trump said in a speech that spanned nearly 90 minutes.

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times bu ...
DOJ says it will no longer seize reporters’ records
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

The tactic of using subpoenas and court orders to obtain journalists’ records has been used by Democratic and Republican administrations.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, left, shakes hands with Assemblyman Howard Watts, D-Las Vegas, after signin ...
Sisolak signs bills to help Native Americans in Nevada
By / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday signed a trio of bills that will “profoundly” affect Native Americans in the state, including waiving university fees for some native students and banning racially discriminatory school mascots and so-called “sundown sirens.”