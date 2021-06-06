Vice president’s plane forced to return due to ‘technical issue’

The plane landed safely, and Vice President Kamala Harris gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

Vice President Kamala Harris deplanes Air Force Two after a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 6, 2021, as she was en route to Guatemala City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A soldier stands guard after Vice President Kamala Harris deplaned Air Force Two when a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 6, 2021, as she was en route to Guatemala City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — A technical issue that involved “no major safety concerns” forced Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico. The plane landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

“I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good,” she said.

The vice president was expected to depart in another plane in about an hour, spokesperson Symone Sanders told reporters traveling with Harris.

“It is a technical issue. There are no major safety concerns,” Sanders said.