Virtual town hall about Clark County COVID-19 response — LIVESTREAM

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson is hosting a virtual town hall Monday with health officials to discuss the county’s response to COVID-19.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson is hosting a virtual town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to talk about the county’s response to COVID-19.

Scheduled participants include Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen of the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada Restaurant Association President and CEO Katherine Jacobi, Nevada Resort Association President Virginia Valentine, and Environmental Health Director Chris Saxton of the health district.

“COVID-19 has fundamentally affected the way we live our lives, but the actions of this community have flattened the curve and allowed us to move into Phase 1 of the recovery,” Gibson said in a statement. “This virtual town hall is an opportunity for residents to find out where we stand and what’s next.”

Gibson encouraged people to email questions to ccdistg@clarkcountynv.gov in advance.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal will stream the town hall. The event may also be streamed on the county’s Facebook and Youtube pages, as well as its website, clarkcountynv.gov.

