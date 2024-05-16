Voter registration and early voting, what to know

Here is some important information for Clark County voters to know about the upcoming primary election, including early voting sites and mail ballot drop-off locations.

How do I check my voter registration?

Visit: www.nvsos.gov/votersearch/

Voting during the early vote period:

Early voting takes place Saturday, May 25 to Friday, June 7.

All early voting sites also serve as mail ballot drop-off locations. Unforeseen events or circumstances may cause changes to early voting locations or hours of operation, according to the Clark County Election Department. Hours and days vary by location.

For updates, visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote or call 702-455-VOTE

For full list of early voting sites and mail ballot drop-off locations, visit: webfiles.clarkcountynv.gov//Election%20Department/2024/MBDrop-Runbeck-24P.pdf

Voting on Election Day:

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 11.

In your sample ballot packet, you can see the vote centers near you in the vote center listing. You can also check online through the mobile device enabled “Vote Center Locator” map tool at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote.

For full list of Election Day voting locations, visit webfiles.clarkcountynv.gov//Election%20Department/2024/MBDrop-Runbeck-24P.pdf

Important Dates:

May 22: Deadline for the start of mailing in-state ballots.

May 23: No sample ballots for newly registered voters (voters who register on or after May 23 will not receive a sample ballot for the current election).

May 25 to June 7: Early voting.

May 29 to June 11: You can only register to vote or update your registration online on the secretary of state’s website. You will not be mailed a sample ballot for the June election and may not vote by mail with the new registration. You can only vote in person.

June 11: Election Day

5 p.m. June 14: Deadline for provisional ballot ID and/or proof of residence, if needed.

5 p.m. June 15: Deadline for receiving voted mail ballots returned via the post office.

5 p.m. June 17: Deadline for curing mail ballot signature issues.

June 21: Deadline for county commission canvass.

June 26: Deadline to demand a recount.