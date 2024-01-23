VP Harris to visit Las Vegas this weekend

Vice President Kamala Harris is making stops in Las Vegas on Saturday. One event will be with Rep. Steven Horsford, and another will be an early-voting campaign event.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to Culinary Union members and guests at union headquarters in Las Vegas on Jan. 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Las Vegas on Saturday ahead of the upcoming presidential primary.

In her official capacity as vice president, Harris will deliver remarks at an event with Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., although those details are still being finalized.

She also will speak at an early-vote campaign event Saturday, which marks the first day of early voting for the Feb. 6 presidential preference primary, when Democratic voters will choose whether to nominate President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The Saturday visit will mark her 10th trip to the Silver State since being sworn in as vice president. Less than a month ago, Harris visited the city to congratulate the Culinary Local 226 on its collective bargaining and touted the importance of organized labor.

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump will also be in Las Vegas on Saturday for a rally ahead of the Nevada GOP’s presidential caucuses, set for Feb. 8.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.