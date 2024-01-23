50°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

VP Harris to visit Las Vegas this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 4:08 pm
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to Culinary Union members and guests at union headquarters ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to Culinary Union members and guests at union headquarters in Las Vegas on Jan. 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Las Vegas on Saturday ahead of the upcoming presidential primary.

In her official capacity as vice president, Harris will deliver remarks at an event with Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., although those details are still being finalized.

She also will speak at an early-vote campaign event Saturday, which marks the first day of early voting for the Feb. 6 presidential preference primary, when Democratic voters will choose whether to nominate President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The Saturday visit will mark her 10th trip to the Silver State since being sworn in as vice president. Less than a month ago, Harris visited the city to congratulate the Culinary Local 226 on its collective bargaining and touted the importance of organized labor.

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump will also be in Las Vegas on Saturday for a rally ahead of the Nevada GOP’s presidential caucuses, set for Feb. 8.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
How presidential election odds changed after Trump’s win in Iowa
How presidential election odds changed after Trump’s win in Iowa
2
DeSantis drops from race, handing Nevada caucus to Trump
DeSantis drops from race, handing Nevada caucus to Trump
3
Trump to visit Las Vegas for caucus rally
Trump to visit Las Vegas for caucus rally
4
‘Not out of the woods’: Lake Mead water levels projected to drop by 2025
‘Not out of the woods’: Lake Mead water levels projected to drop by 2025
5
Why isn’t Donald Trump on the Nevada primary ballot?
Why isn’t Donald Trump on the Nevada primary ballot?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters during ...
Ron DeSantis ends presidential bid, endorses Donald Trump
By Steve Peoples, Jill Colvin and Holly Ramer The Associated Press

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” he said in a video posted on X.

More stories
CCSD sites for Nevada GOP caucus not yet approved
CCSD sites for Nevada GOP caucus not yet approved
Do Iowa caucuses show what’s to come for Nevada?
Do Iowa caucuses show what’s to come for Nevada?
Why isn’t Donald Trump on the Nevada primary ballot?
Why isn’t Donald Trump on the Nevada primary ballot?
5 things to know ahead of the primary and GOP caucus
5 things to know ahead of the primary and GOP caucus
2024 caucus vs. primary: How Nevada’s nominating processes work
2024 caucus vs. primary: How Nevada’s nominating processes work
Nevada GOP drops lawsuit seeking to block upcoming state-run primary
Nevada GOP drops lawsuit seeking to block upcoming state-run primary