77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

VP Harris trip to Las Vegas today canceled

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives on stage to speak during a rally at Mojave High School on ...
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives on stage to speak during a rally at Mojave High School on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
President Joe Biden makes a toast to a free press at the White House Correspondents' Associatio ...
SAUNDERS: Where have all of Washington’s fiscal conservatives gone?
From left to right: Sam Brown, Bill Conrad, Tony Grady and Jeff Gunter are just some of the can ...
GOP Senate primary candidates include 2020 election deniers
Former President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd at a caucus night watch party hosted by the Tru ...
Trump campaign, RNC, Nevada GOP challenge state law on mail ballots
Hope Hicks, former White House Communications Director, arrives to meet with the House Intellig ...
Hope Hicks recalls firestorm over ‘Access Hollywood’ video at Trump trial
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2024 - 8:51 am
 

Vice President Kamala Harris’s planned trip to Las Vegas today was canceled, according to the White House.

Harris will stay in Washington D.C. this weekend rather than visit Nevada, which would have marked her fifth trip to the Silver State this year.

No other information about why the trip was canceled was available.

Last month, Harris came to Las Vegas to participate in a conversation about the impact of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and held a rally for reproductive rights. She also came in March to rally supporters in North Las Vegas and in January to congratulate Culinary Local 226 on its latest labor contract deals.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump talks to the media outside Manhattan Criminal Court, Thursday, Ma ...
‘What do we got to pay for this?’ Trump trial jury hears recording
By Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz, Eric Tucker and Jake Offenhartz The Associated Press

In the recording, Donald Trump and Michael Cohen discuss a plan to give hush money to a Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with the former president.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Man dies after being hit by car while crossing the street
recommend 2
SAUNDERS: Where have all of Washington’s fiscal conservatives gone?
recommend 3
Popular Strip music festival canceled by threat of strong winds
recommend 4
Graney: Golden Knights-Stars series deserves a Game 7
recommend 5
Knights-Stars recap: Spectacular Adin Hill keeps season alive
recommend 6
Golden Knights-Stars start time announced for Game 7