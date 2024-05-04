VP Harris trip to Las Vegas today canceled

Vice President Kamala Harris’ planned trip to Las Vegas was pulled. She will remain in Washington D.C. instead, according to the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives on stage to speak during a rally at Mojave High School on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vice President Kamala Harris’s planned trip to Las Vegas today was canceled, according to the White House.

Harris will stay in Washington D.C. this weekend rather than visit Nevada, which would have marked her fifth trip to the Silver State this year.

No other information about why the trip was canceled was available.

Last month, Harris came to Las Vegas to participate in a conversation about the impact of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and held a rally for reproductive rights. She also came in March to rally supporters in North Las Vegas and in January to congratulate Culinary Local 226 on its latest labor contract deals.

