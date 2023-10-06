84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

VP Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2023 - 10:08 am
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a United Steelworkers convention at the MGM Grand Conven ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a United Steelworkers convention at the MGM Grand Convention Center on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the College of Southern Nevada on Thursday as part of a month-long college tour through the country to mobilize young people to fight for fundamental freedoms and rights, according to the White House.

“This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” Harris said in the statement. “It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality.”

The “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour” will include visits to community colleges, historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, apprenticeship programs and state schools, according to the White House.

Harris will highlight how the Biden-Harris Administration has delivered for young people and outline the Administration’s future plans, and she will encourage young people to register to vote.

College of Southern Nevada President Dr. Federico Zaragoza commended the White House for giving a voice to historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions like the College of Southern Nevada.

“I join Vice President Harris in encouraging our young people to get involved in the issues of the day,” Zaragoza said in a statement. “Nothing is more important than engagement when it comes to ensuring we keep the freedoms we have.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Lawsuit filed against Nevada secretary of state, Trump to bar him from ballot
Lawsuit filed against Nevada secretary of state, Trump to bar him from ballot
2
Ticketed drivers continue to get breaks in court despite law change
Ticketed drivers continue to get breaks in court despite law change
3
Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case
Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case
4
Nevada Supreme Court protects phone, computers of slain reporter
Nevada Supreme Court protects phone, computers of slain reporter
5
Las Vegas appoints new state-mandated member of school board
Las Vegas appoints new state-mandated member of school board
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case
By Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

The presidential immunity argument had been foreshadowed for weeks by defense lawyers as one of multiple challenges they intend to bring against the indictment.

Speaker of the House pro tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., leaves the Speaker's office to g ...
Divided Republicans seek to unite behind a new leader
By Farnoush Amiri and Stephen Groves The Associated Press

The House majority leader, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., is in line for the post, but he faced an immediate challenge from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

More stories
Presidential visits no small task for state officials
Presidential visits no small task for state officials
‘A call to action’: Hundreds come together to celebrate diverse Nevada cultures
‘A call to action’: Hundreds come together to celebrate diverse Nevada cultures
Assemblywoman ratified as new Las Vegas deputy city manager
Assemblywoman ratified as new Las Vegas deputy city manager
‘It encourages me’: Tribal educational center aims to close achievement gaps
‘It encourages me’: Tribal educational center aims to close achievement gaps
5 candidates for charter school director job will get interviews
5 candidates for charter school director job will get interviews
New high school start times could be coming in Nevada
New high school start times could be coming in Nevada