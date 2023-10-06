VP Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas school

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the College of Southern Nevada on Thursday as part of a month-long college tour.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a United Steelworkers convention at the MGM Grand Convention Center on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the College of Southern Nevada on Thursday as part of a month-long college tour through the country to mobilize young people to fight for fundamental freedoms and rights, according to the White House.

“This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” Harris said in the statement. “It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality.”

The “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour” will include visits to community colleges, historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, apprenticeship programs and state schools, according to the White House.

Harris will highlight how the Biden-Harris Administration has delivered for young people and outline the Administration’s future plans, and she will encourage young people to register to vote.

College of Southern Nevada President Dr. Federico Zaragoza commended the White House for giving a voice to historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions like the College of Southern Nevada.

“I join Vice President Harris in encouraging our young people to get involved in the issues of the day,” Zaragoza said in a statement. “Nothing is more important than engagement when it comes to ensuring we keep the freedoms we have.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com.