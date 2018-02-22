VP Pence, NRA’s LaPierre address gun violence at CPAC

Vice president addresses the yawning political gap over gun issues, saying this is “a time of too much division and anger in America.”

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Pence said that in a meeting with governors at the White House Monday, they and Trump will “make the safety of our nation’s schools and our students our top national priority.” (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

National Rifle Association Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

OXON HILL, Md. — Vice President Mike Pence addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference or CPAC2018 Thursday morning as America’s debate on gun violence continued to roil Washington in the wake of last week’s high school shooting that left 17 dead in Parkland, Florida.

“We’ll make the safety of our nation’s schools and students our top national priority,” Pence told an enthusiastic crowd.

Pence, speaking one day after he and President Donald Trump held a listening sessions with survivors and the victims of school gun violence, also addressed the partisan split over gun issues, saying this is “a time of too much division and anger in America.”

Pence said people are “too often unable or unwilling to meet our fellow citizens where they are, do what the president did yesterday, just … listen with one another in a spirit of humility and respect.”

Pence’s address followed remarks by National Rifle Association head Wayne LaPierre and an appearance by NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, both of whom received standing ovations.

Both were highly critical of the FBI and local law enforcement for what they described as a failure to prevent felons and people with mental health issues from buying guns.

“The government can’t keep you safe,” Loesch warned the crowd.

LaPierre said that he knew many great FBI agents, but also remained baffled that none spoke up to protest the politicization of the agency under former President Barack Obama.

“You should be anxious. And you should be frightened,” LaPierre warned the room about the repercussions if Democrats are returned to power.

