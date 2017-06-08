Watch Ex-FBI chief Comey testify before Senate — LIVE STREAM

Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to deliver a speech at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., April 26, 2016. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

WASHINGTON — Former FBI Director James Comey plans to tell the Senate in a highly anticipated televised hearing today that President Donald Trump leaned on him to pledge his loyalty and drop an investigation into an administration aide with ties to Russia.

Comey will testify under oath that Trump wanted the FBI director to declare publicly that the president was not under investigation — which he was not — in a probe into Trump’s campaign ties with Russians who were meddling in the presidential election.

Trump later fired Comey and called four congressional and FBI probes into the matter a “witch hunt,” sparking an uproar on Capitol Hill and the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller to launch a separate investigation to determine whether the president obstructed justice.

In prepared remarks released before his testimony, Comey confirmed a constant drum beat of countless newspaper stories and TV broadcasts that have surfaced about the FBI investigation into Russian election manipulation and the president’s frustration and activity.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said president’s behavior, based on the Comey prepared testimony, is unacceptable.

But the president’s lawyer said the testimony vindicates Trump because he was never under investigation by the FBI.

Trump won a shocking victory in November over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who blamed her loss on part of Russian hacking that prompted continued FBI scrutiny over the release of classified information from private email servers while she was in office.

Trump has repeatedly denied that he had any ties to Russian attempts to sway the election, although he cited the Russian probe when he fired Comey last month.

The Comey hearing is high drama in Washington, where the “Watergate” scandal brought down President Richard Nixon in 1974, and the House impeached President Bill Clinton in 1998. He was acquitted by the Senate.

Local restaurants were opening early for “Comey watch parties” and C-Span coffee klatches.

A preview hearing was held Wednesday, when top administration intelligence officers testified before the Senate panel, but refused to comment in a public setting on conversations with the president about the FBI investigation.

Their refusal to answer committee questions brought an admonishment from Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C.

That testimony, however, was immediately overshadowed when Comey’s prepared remarks were released in advance of his Thursday appearance.

Comey took detailed notes of four personal meetings and two phone calls with Trump over four months. Comey said he felt uncomfortable with the president’s behavior, and told Attorney General Jeff Sessions he did not want to be alone with the president again.

The former FBI director said Trump demanded his “loyalty,” and brought up the director’s job status by asking during one White House meeting if Comey wanted to continue in his role after the backlash over the Clinton controversy.

Comey said Trump leaned on him to drop the probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was under FBI investigation for his calls to Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak after the election.

Those contacts with the Russian ambassador led to the resignation of Flynn, who lied about the conversations to Vice President Mike Pence.

Comey said Trump had asked him to drop the investigation into Flynn, after the resignation.

“He is a good guy. I hope you can let it go,” Comey recalled Trump asking. Comey said he told the president Flynn was a good guy, but, “I did not say I would let it go.’ ”

After Comey was fired, Trump denied news reports that he sought to get the FBI to drop the investigation. During a White House news conference with the Colombian president, Trump — answering a reporter’s direct question about whether he instructed the FBI to drop the probe, said, “No. No.”

The contradiction between Comey and Trump is likely to be a flashpoint in the hearing.

Warner said any interference by the president or White House into investigations about the Russian meddling in the election would be appalling.

And Senate Republicans, like Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., have called the news reports and Comey’s testimony “troubling.”

But lawmakers in both parties question whether the testimony legally constitutes obstruction of justice by the president, which is the scope of Mueller’s special counsel investigation.

James Clapper, a former Director of National Intelligence, told the Australian press corps Wednesday that “Watergate pales to what we are confronting now.”

